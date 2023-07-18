Cuba leading honor roll at U23 Men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Cuba achieved protagonism in the honor roll of the recently concluded 5th edition of the men's U-23 Pan American Volleyball Cup, with four of its players, owners of eight nominations, led by Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez.



With the tournament taking place at the Ciudad Deportiva coliseum in Havana, the ceremony announced on Sunday that the Cuban Gonzalez was the MVP and the best in service, opposite, scorer, which made him a key player in the ratification of the title, now undefeated, won by his team.



The other three who also had an important performance in the winning team, out of the two awarded to the top two teams in North America, for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games, were Michel Lawrence, best defender and libero, Adrian Chirino, best passer, and Jose Ramon Gomez, best spiker.



The select group is completed with the Peruvians Sebastian Blanco (second best spiker) and Leonel Despaigne (best receiver) and the Dominicans Alexander Ortiz (best blocker) and Hadasher Rosario (second best blocker).



Cuba revalidated the title won in 2018, beating in the final 3-0 Dominican Republic, also with a quota, while Peru won the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Chile, occupant of fourth place.