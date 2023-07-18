All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
July Tuesday

Cuba won the U23 Pan American Volleyball Cup

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuba won, undefeated, the 5th U23 men’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup and retained its crown, achieved in 2018, after beating the Dominican Republic for the second consecutive day.

Team Cuba outmatched its rival in attack (51 to 26) and service (10-0), whereas the Dominicans were better in blocking (10-11) and opponent errors (28-5).

The Peruvians defeated the Chileans 3-0 to win the bronze medal, and Nicaragua was fourth.

