Cuba remains undefeated at U23 Men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Cuba rests today in the 5th edition of the men's U23 Pan American Volleyball Cup, as undefeated leader in the preliminary stage, a competition that takes place until next Sunday in the coliseum of the Ciudad Deportiva in Havana, Cuba's capital city.



The Cuban hosts were scheduled to play Friday against Mexico, a team that finally did not travel to Havana, but was drawn at the technical meeting, so now they will return to the court tomorrow against the also undefeated, but with a 2-0 record, Dominican Republic, in the closing of the elimination phase by the round-robin system.



The Caribbean nation has already accumulated four successes, including the one already reflected on the tournament's website by the organizers due to the absence of the Mexicans, with previous victories against Peru, with a 3-2 score, and 3-0 against Nicaragua and Chile, in that order.

With these victories the Cuban team secures a place in the 2025 Pan American Junior Games", technical director Jesus Cruz pointed out.



Cruz's disciples are at the top of the standings with four undefeated victories, followed by the Dominicans (3-0), Chileans (2-2), Peruvians (1-2), Nicaraguans (1-2) and the absent Mexicans (0-5).



The event awards the top two teams from the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (Norceca) quotas for the 2025 Pan American Junior Games.



In the previous 2018 version, the Cubans won the title, followed by the Mexicans and the also absent Guatemalans, in that order.They lead the historical medal tally, with two gold medals and one silver, followed by Argentina (1-1-0), Brazil (1-0-0), Mexico (0-2-0), silver in 2018, Dominican Republic (0-0-2), Chile (0-0-1), Guatemala (0-0-1).