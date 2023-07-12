Havana to host 1st International Sports Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana will host the 1st Havana International Sports Fair 2023 (FIDH 2023), to be held July 31 to Aug. 6.



Gabriela Garcia Alifano, director of development and marketing of Cubadeportes S. A., explained to Jit that the fair will feature a business and investment forum and specialized conferences on multiple topics associated with the sector.



The executive pointed out that among the main exhibition lines that will cover sports tourism will be the implements and fashions aimed at producers and marketers who will be able to exhibit and offer the range of clothing, footwear and implements.



Other areas of interest to be discussed at the FIDH, she added, will be nutrition, cosmetics, sports pharmaceuticals, as well as the repair, maintenance and construction of sports facilities aimed at all entities engaged in these services.



The directive recognized the achievements of Cuban sports in the international scenario and considered the fair an opportunity for technicians, physical trainers, team managers, technologies and sciences applied to sports.



Sponsorship, professional recruitment of athletes, technicians and sports specialists, the creation of international academies and the organization of international events in Cuba will be of great interest, Garcia Alifano concluded.