Cubans to compete at 2023 World Aquatics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuba will compete with 12 athletes, equally distributed in diving, swimming and artistic swimming, at the 20th World Aquatic Sports Championships, July 13 to 30 in Fukuoka, Japan.



In the 20th edition of the great event, Gabriela Alpajon, Soila Valdes, Andy Avila and Dayaris Varona will be the Cubans in the artistic swimming tournament.



Diving will feature Anisley Garcia (La Tuti), Prisis Ruiz and Carlos Escalona in the springboard events and Carlos Ramos in the platform, where Garcia will also compete.



Elisbet Gamez, Andrea Becali, Rodolfo Falcon (junior) and Julio Calero will participate in two events each in swimming, whose competitions will be held July 23-30.



In the previous championship, a year ago in Hungary, Cuba achieved excellent results, especially with the qualification to the finals of the divers and the artistic swimming mixed duo of Soila and Andy.