Cuban Raidel Martinez had his 20th save, the rest with very good pace at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuban Raidel Martinez earned his 20th save of the year today, after allowing three runs without scoring runs and striking out two opponents in one inning of relief in the 5-2 victory of the Chunichi Dragons against the Yakult Swallows in the Japanese professional baseball league.



At the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, the tall and fast right-hander, who has not allowed any clean runs so far this season, kept his effectiveness at 0.00 and once again tied the Central League's leader in saves with Yasuaki Yamasaki, from the DeNa club.

With today's two strikeouts, Raidel Martinez reached 43 in 28 innings as the Dragons' closer.



His compatriot and teammate, starter Dayan Viciedo, continued in a lethal offensive slump by going 4-1, with a single and a strikeout, to leave his average at 226.



In another game on Tuesday, at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Cuban Ariel Martinez had two hits in four chances, but it was in a losing cause, as the Nippon Ham Fighters lost 2-3 to the Rakuten Eagles, in the Pacific League.

The average of catcher and outfielder Ariel Martínez rose to 247.