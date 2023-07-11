Cuban parliament congratulates delegation which attended San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), congratulated today the Cuban delegation that participated in the recently concluded XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, for its meritorious performance.



In addition to the medal results, dignity was the most valuable medal, said Lazo in a message published on Twitter by the National Assembly.



On a tweet, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, declared on Sunday that the country's athletes led days of pride and emotion.



Diaz-Canel highlighted the performance of the Cubans, who showed that Cuba is a land of champions, whose victories are impetuous and resilient.



The president highlighted the wrestling, judo, athletics, volleyball and handball competitions, the most outstanding participations in the days of the event, which was hosted by El Salvador from June 23 to July 8, with the Dominican Republic as a sub-venue.



With a total of 196 medals, including 74 gold, 59 silver and 63 bronze medals, Cuba finished third in the medal tally by country, ahead of Mexico and Colombia.