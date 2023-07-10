New group of Cuban athletes participating in San Salvador 2023 return home





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) A new group of the Cuban delegation that attended the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 returned home last night and was received at the Jose Marti International Airport by sports authorities and the Cuban Women's Federation (FMC by its Spanish acronym).



Raul Fornes, first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, led the welcoming ceremony on Sunday, which was also attended by the directors of that agency Agustin Abril, of sports programming, and Yoselin Ramiro, of training and development, as well as the official of the national secretariat of the FMC, Yaneidis Perez Cruz.



This part of the Cuban delegation was made up of more than 60 people, including the women's volleyball, karate and cycling athletes, as well as coaches, federation officials, press and support staff.



Karate gold medalist Baurelys de la Caridad Torres, on behalf of the members of the delegation, expressed her gratitude for the follow-up of their performances by the country's top management and the support of Cuban fans during the celebration of the Games, which took place in El Salvador from June 23 to July 8, with a sub-venue in the Dominican Republic.



Yaneidis Perez Cruz, member of the FMC national secretariat, in her welcoming remarks highlighted the pride of sharing this moment of arrival of these champions to the country, because this is how the Cuban people feel and perceive it.



Thank you for defending our flag in each of the competitive emotions that you gave to our people and congratulations on behalf of Cuban women, especially to the members of the women's volleyball team and Baurelis, for their gold medals, the official added.



With 74 gold, 59 silver and 63 bronze medals, Cuba finished in third place in the medal table by countries in the San Salvador 2023 event, dominated by Mexico (145-108-100) and with Colombia in second place (87-92-65).