Cuba calls for a run/walk to honor Nelson Mandela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) The Nelson Mandela International Day race/walk will be held in Cuba on July 15, as a worthy tribute to the life and historical legacy of the anti-apartheid leader.



Convened by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym) and the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa to the island, as is traditional, this event has the special significance of paying tribute to the former South African president.



All the categories established for these activities will be awarded, and the distance to run will be five kilometers and all participants will receive a recognition diploma; while the first three runners of both sexes will be awarded a plaque, as well as the winners of each of the categories, including the disability associations.



Nelson Mandela International Day (1918-2013) was set for every July 18 by the United Nations General Assembly, as a commemorative tribute to the life and historical legacy of the anti-apartheid leader.