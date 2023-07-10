Cuba’s predictions came true in San Salvador 2023





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jul 9 (ACN) With the 74 gold medals, Cuba reached its goals in the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador, said José Antonio Miranda, deputy chief of the Cuban sports delegation to the regional event, which had committed to notch up between 70 and 80 crowns based on factual studies on its own and foreign athletes.



Cuba finished third in a competition once again dominated by Mexico, with Colombia on its tail.



Mr. Miranda highlighted that the 499-strong Cuban delegation prepared and trained with a view to 356 events of 36 disciplines and won 55.6% of the final matches, despite the country’s current difficult situation aggravated by the U.S. blockade.



The official underscored Cuba's outstanding 45 titles in wrestling, athletics, judo, table tennis, chess, handball, and canoeing, as well as the fact that 116 athletes in nine sports qualified for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.



“San Salvador made it possible for us to keep assessing our sports reserve (…) and contributed to the athletes’ preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where the Island expects to finish among the top 20 countries,” he remarked.