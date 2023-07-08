Cuban Wrestler Mijain Lopez Elected Panam Sports Ambassador





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuba Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez, four-time Olympic champ, was elected along another outstanding athletes from this part of the world as Panam Sports Ambassador for Santiago de Chile 2023 Pan-Am Games.



Lopez, also five time world gold medalist, will represent Cuba and The Americas at the continental multi-sports meet as a member of the new Panam Sports team.



A Communique posted on the Panam Sports webpage (https://shorturl.at/kAIU9 )reads: “Panam Sports is proud to announce the 11 new members of Team Panam Sports who will inspire millions of people this October at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.



The 2023 edition of Team Panam Sports is led by Alejandra Orozco (Diving – Mexico), Rebeca Andrade (Artistic Gymnastics – Brazil), Maggie Mac Neil (Swimming – Canada), Daniel Dhers (BMX Freestyle – Venezuela), Mijain Lopez (Wrestling – Cuba), Anderson Peters (Athletics – Grenada), Agustina Albertario (Hockey – Argentina), Marileidy Paulino (Athletics – Dominican Republic), Angelo Caro (Skateboarding – Peru) and the duo of Marco and Esteban Grimalt (Beach Volleyball – Chile).”



Last May, the outstanding Cuban wrestler said he would contest Paris 2024 Olympic Games and would go for his fifth gold.



Born in western Pinar del Rio province, Lopez got his fourth gold medal in Tokyo 2020 emulating Japanese Kaori Icho as the top winners of gold medals in wrestling in the Olympic history.



In Chile, Mijain Lopez will try to get his sixth gold at Santiago de Chile Pan-Am games, which will run October 20 through November 5, this year.