Cuban Roller Skater Finishes Second at San Salvador Regional Games

 

Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuba’s best roller skater Adriana Cantillo finished runner-up in the 100-meter speed race at San Salvador Central American and Caribbean Games.

The Cuban came in after Colombian Geiny Pajaro, world champ in 100 and 200 meters and ten times world champion.

Cantillo covered the distance in 12. 565 secs while Pajaro did it in just 10.724, thus turning into three-time champ in El Salvador.

Meanwhile, Cuban Hector Caballero finished fourth in 100 meters after losing the Bronze battle with 10.515 after Salvadorian Marvin Rodriguez, 10. 247.

