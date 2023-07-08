Cuba wins gold and silver in canoeing at Central American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuba achieved today another gold-silver day in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, sub venue of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, by winning a gold medal and two silver ones, with stage at the El Rincon Dam.



From the venue, Alejandro Hamze, president of the Cuban Canoeing Federation and national commissioner, told the Cuban News Agency that the title was won by Jose Ramon Pelier and Tabiani Diéguez, in the two-seater canoe (C-2) at 500 meters (m).



He added that the silver medals went to Yurieny Guerra, in the single-seater kayak (K-1) at 500 meters, and Robert Benitez, Yan Samee, Reyler Patterson and Julio Hidalgo, in the K-4 at 500 meters.



Pelier and Dieguez climbed to the top of the podium with a time of 1:47.87 minutes, followed by Mexicans Gustavo Eslava and Rigoberto Camilo (1:50.25) and Colombians Luis Guerra and Edward Paredes (1:50.44), in that order.



Yurieny Guerra (2:02.58) came in second at the finish line behind Mexico's Beatriz Briones (1:59.91) and ahead of Colombia's Monica Hincapie (2:11.99).



The same happened to Benitez, Same, Patterson and Hidalgo (1:28.64), who were surpassed by the Dominicans Rafael Feliz, Cristian Guerrero, Alexander Concepcion and Juan Plasencia (1:28.00), while the bronze went to the Mexicans Jose Eguia, Carlos Navarro, Alberto Briones and Juan Rodriguez (1:29.06).



With these results, Cuban canoeing has so far accumulated four gold medals and three silver medals, a medal list that should increase this Saturday, when the finals of the K-1 200 meters for men and women will take place, with Cubans Robert Benítez and Yurieny Guerra, in that order.