Cuba lost to the United States in Volleyball Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team lost in three sets to the host United States on the first day of the third and last week of the Nations League qualifiers, held in the city of Anaheim.



The Cubans put up a good resistance in the first set, which they lost 25-27, but not so in the second and third sets, clinched by Team USA with scores of 25-17 and 25-15.



The Americans were better across the board, besting the Cubans in attack (38-33), blocking (7-4), service (8-2) and unforced errors (21-24).



For the winners, Matthew Anderson finished with a match-high 13 points, followed by the Cubans Miguel Angel Lopez (12) and Jesus Herrera (11).



Cuba has won two games and lost seven so far in the VNL, whereas U.S.A. boasts eight wins and one loss.