Cuba-U.S.A. in Volleyball Nations League’s third week





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team will play today against U.S.A. to start the third and last week of the qualifying stage of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), held in Anaheim, California.



It will be a difficult debut, as the Americans are second place in the overall standings with seven wins and one loss, whereas Team Cuba ranks twelfth (2-6).



Then the Cubans will be opposite Serbia (9th /4-4) on Thursday, Germany (16th/1-7) on Friday, and Iran (11th/2-6) on July 9th.



In the first two weeks of the tournament—hosted respectively by Ottawa, Canada, and Orléans, France—Cuba won two games (against Brazil and Bulgaria) and lost six (to Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Slovenia and France.



The top eight teams will be in the VNL finals, to be held in Gdansk, Poland, on July 19 to 23.