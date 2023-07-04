Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban achievements at San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the recent results of Cuban athletes, who won gold medals in the women's handball, men's volleyball, shooting and fencing competitions at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



On Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party praised the courage of Cuban athletes, and affirmed that the national anthem is still being heard in the sports event.



He underlined the victory of the handball team, which brought the first title in collective sports for Cuba in the Central American Games, when on Thursday night they defeated the Puerto Rican women 29 goals to 28, in overtime.



The President also distinguished the men's volleyball team, which, undefeated in San Salvador 2023, won the gold medal on Sunday by sweeping the Dominican Republic.



Likewise, on Monday, Jorge Felix Alvarez won the gold medal in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol, and Leidis Veranes climbed to the top of the podium in the individual sabre event.