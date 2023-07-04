Cuba with three silver and one bronze in athletics in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuba won three silver and one bronze medals in the second day of athletics competition at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



The first to climb the podium on Monday was Leyanis Perez, who finished second in the long jump with a mark of 6.65 meters (m), in a less usual event for her than the triple jump, in which she has achieved her best results in the international arena.

Also representing the island, Adriana Rodriguez finished fifth (6.38 m), in a competition that served as preparation for the heptathlon.



For the Caribbean nation, a valuable bronze medal was won by sprinter Yunisleidy Garcia, who finished third in the final of the 100 meters flat (m/p), with a time of 11.50 seconds (s).



The young sprinter set a national record last May with 11.08 s in an athletic meeting in Martinique, where she showed that she can be considered for new challenges.



The other silver medals on Monday were won by high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas and the mixed 4x400 m/p relay.



Zayas, champion of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, fell below the predictions and with 2.25 m had to settle for the silver metal, being surpassed by Luis Castro, from Puerto Rico.



Lastly, the Cuban mixed relay composed of Leonardo Castillo, Roxana Gomez, Yoandys Lescay and Lisneidy Veitía, won the silver medal with a time of 3:16.97 minutes (min), in an event won by the Dominican Republic quartet (3:14.81 min) and in which Colombia (3:20.36 min) completed the podium.