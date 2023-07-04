Cuba advances to semifinals in men's handball at San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team advanced to the semifinals of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, where they won their second victory with a 40-20 victory over their Costa Rican counterparts.



The Cuban team dominated from start to finish this match, in which they already had an 11-goal advantage from the first half (20-9) at the Multi Gimnasio Don Bosco.



After the break they increased that advantage with a score of 20-9 that showed Cuba's superiority.



For the winners, Mario Perez led the offense with seven goals, well supported by Lidier Vergara, Omar Toledano and Dariel Garcia, each with five goals.



Also in Group B, the Dominican Republic defeated Venezuela 35-26 to reach two victories without defeat, thus also qualifying for the medal discussion.



Tomorrow the Dominicans and Cubans will face each other to decide who will occupy the top spot in this group.



In Barranquilla 2018, Cuban handball players won the gold medals with a 29-18 victory over Puerto Ricans in the final; and for the bronze medal, the Mexicans defeated the Dominicans 33-32.