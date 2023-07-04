Cuban Martinez wins fourth place in hammer of San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban Yaritza de la Caridad Martinez finished fourth in the hammer throw, in the second day of competition in athletics at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



Martinez achieved a mark of 64.99 meters (m) in her fifth attempt, to get closer to the 65.93 m she has as her best record this season, but not enough to reach the podium.



In the Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium, the Venezuelan Rosa Rodriguez won the title from the first attempt, with 71.62 m, which is a new record for the Games.



With this great result, Rodriguez broke the previous regional record that was held by former Cuban hammer thrower Yipsi Moreno, who in Veracruz 2014 got 71.35m.



The silver medal in that event went to Jamaica's Erica Belvit (70.04 m) and the bronze medal went to Colombia's Mayra Gaviria (68.61 m), according to the competition's official website.



Also on Monday for Cuba, Juan Carley Vazquez, shot put world junior gold medalist in Nairobi, Kenya, two years ago, finished eighth with 17.97 m (17.97 m).



In Barranquilla 2018, Cuban athletics brought 10 gold metals, eight silver and nine bronze, to be in second place by countries behind the local Colombians (11-5-9).