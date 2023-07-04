Cuba advanced to the super round of women's softball at San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) With a masterful pitching performance by Yilian Tornes, the Cuban women's softball team defeated Mexico 1-0 and got a ticket to the super round phase of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



The Cuban left-hander, who plays in the Italian professional league, was dominant and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, just three hits allowed and one base on balls.



For Cuba, the winning run came in the fifth inning on a home run by the leadoff batter and third baseman Yilian Rondon, against pitcher Lindsay Lopez, who pitched at a high level and also pitched all seven episodes.



For the Cubans, batting standout was Leannelys Zayas, the only player in the entire match who managed to score a couple of hits, including a double.



Cuba attends this regional softball tournament with the aim of improving the bronze medal achieved in the previous version of Barranquilla 2018.