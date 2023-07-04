Cuba advanced to the super round of women's softball at San Salvador 2023

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) With a masterful pitching performance by Yilian Tornes, the Cuban women's softball team defeated Mexico 1-0 and got a ticket to the super round phase of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.
The Cuban left-hander, who plays in the Italian professional league, was dominant and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, just three hits allowed and one base on balls.
For Cuba, the winning run came in the fifth inning on a home run by the leadoff batter and third baseman Yilian Rondon, against pitcher Lindsay Lopez, who pitched at a high level and also pitched all seven episodes.
For the Cubans, batting standout was Leannelys Zayas, the only player in the entire match who managed to score a couple of hits, including a double.
Cuba attends this regional softball tournament with the aim of improving the bronze medal achieved in the previous version of Barranquilla 2018.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio