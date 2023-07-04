Cuban Garcia qualifies for women 100 m final in athletics in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Yunisleidy Garcia qualified to the final of the 100 meters flat (m/p), in the second day of competition in athletics at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



With a time of 11.57 seconds (s), Garcia finished second in the third semifinal heat, won by Leah Bertrand (11.44 s), from Trinidad and Tobago.



At the Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium, the other Cuban athlete participating in the women's hectometer, Yarima Garcia, finished fifth in heat 2 with a time of 11.96 seconds, so she could not be included among the finalists.



In the case of Yunisleidy, improving her semifinal mark would be an important first objective, to at least get closer to the 11.08 s with which she set a national record last May.



That happened in an athletic meeting held in Martinique, where the 23-year-old broke a 31-year-old record held by Liliana Allen, who on July 13, 1992, in Salamanca, Spain, stopped the clocks in 11.10s.



With this great result, in addition to becoming the new queen of speed in Cuba, she guaranteed her qualification to the World Athletics Championship to be held in Budapest, Hungary, August 19-27.