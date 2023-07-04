Cuban Leidis Veranes wins gold in sabre at fencing in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban Leidis Veranes won the gold medal today in the individual sabre event on the second day of fencing competition at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



Veranes, champion five years ago in the regional event in Barranquilla, retained her crown with a great performance and success in the 15-11 final against Colombia's Jessica Morales.



On Sunday, at the start of this sport, Elizabeth Hidalgo, in foil; as well as the swordsmen Ringo Quintero and Dariel Carrion were close to the medals when they lost the matches that gave them the pass to the semifinals.



In Barranquilla 2018 Cuba had an outstanding performance by winning this discipline by countries with seven gold metals and four bronze.