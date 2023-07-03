San Salvador 2023, sports press, Central American protagonist





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jul 3 (ACN) Every sporting event has athletes as clear protagonists, and is supported by the work of organizers and even volunteers; but without the press it would be impossible to "magnify" what happens in each competitive scenario.



Since the beginning of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, journalists, photojournalists and cameramen are seen in San Salvador in a hustle and bustle that is part of a multidisciplinary regional party with the presence of more than five athletes.



For Rebeca Martinez, a journalist from Channel 10, El Salvador, it has been a rewarding experience to be in charge of making people feel the adrenaline and live the excitement of each sporting scenario at home.



Like many athletes who now have the opportunity to participate in their first Games, this is my first coverage of the Central Caribbean competition," she explained to the Cuban News Agency.



Every day I have to get up at half past three in the morning because I live in Santa Teresa and I have to travel to San Salvador, but despite that I have really enjoyed sharing with athletes from here and other countries, recognized worldwide, she added.



Every July 2 is celebrated the international day of the sports journalist, in tune with the founding in 1924 of the International Sports Press Association, and San Salvador has been a new stage for professional growth.

Gretel Tamayo Velazquez, journalist of Radio Victoria and special envoy of Radio Cubana, said that this has been a hard test to which she dedicates many hours every day.



Being in the place where the Cuban athlete will win a medal, takes an extra out of you, especially because behind the competitions there is a personal and collective effort, she stated.



I have had the privilege of telling the audience what is not seen; only the medal is applauded but there is the story of the athlete who arrived sick to the event, or was injured days before and ultimately gave his best effort in pursuit of a result, Tamayo noted.



If it were not for the journalists that we are in San Salvador, far from home, the public would not know how much happens in these Games, he remarked.



I take away from this event the joy of the people and the fact that Cuba continues to be the pride of the region," she remarked; "when one speaks of the largest of the Antilles, one recognizes the results of so many years in sports.



And being here is also a way of highlighting the work of the region's athletes, the reporter emphasized.



Around 800 reporters are providing press coverage of the regional sports event, which began on June 23 and will last until July 8.