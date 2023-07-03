Cyclist Alejandro Parra: “This was a hard-fought medal”





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jul 2 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Alejandro Parra, third in the men's omnium of the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games, described his reward as a hard-fought medal.



“Under my coach’s guidance, I worked hard to be on the podium of this event,” he stressed in statements to the press. “And I fought not only to win, but also for the trainers who have always been by my side, for my family, and for cycling.



Ahead of Parra, who notched up 136 points, were the Mexican Ricardo Peña, winner with 154 points, and the Colombian Juan Arango, second with 145.



In the previous regional games held in Barranquilla in 2018, Cuban cycling won five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.