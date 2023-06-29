Elisbet Gámez took Cuban relay swimmers to the podium in San Salvador





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Swimmer Elisbet Gámez led Cuba's 4x100 m freestyle relay team to win the gold medal and set a new national and regional record.



The thrilling final featured Lorena Gonzalez, Andrea Becali, Laurent Estrada and Gámez, who had already won two medals in previous individual events.



The Cubans set a new record for the Central American and Caribbean Games with 3:45.18 min, outmatching the Mexicans (3:45.45) and the Colombians (3:46.73).