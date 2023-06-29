All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Elisbet Gámez took Cuban relay swimmers to the podium in San Salvador

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Swimmer Elisbet Gámez led Cuba's 4x100 m freestyle relay team to win the gold medal and set a new national and regional record.

The thrilling final featured Lorena Gonzalez, Andrea Becali, Laurent Estrada and Gámez, who had already won two medals in previous individual events.

The Cubans set a new record for the Central American and Caribbean Games with 3:45.18 min, outmatching the Mexicans (3:45.45) and the Colombians (3:46.73).

