Cuban gymnasts excel themselves in San Salvador





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Diorges Escobar won his third gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, where three Cuban gymnasts stepped up to the podium.



Escobar became the regional high bar champion with 13.800 points, ahead of the Dominican Audrys Nin (13.100) and the Puerto Rican Andres Perez (12.850).



His teammates Pablo Pozo and Yohendry Villaverde were second in the parallel bars and the pommel horse with 13.800 and 14.150 points, respectively.



These individual results in different events ratify the quality of the new generation of Cuban gymnasts, who had already celebrated their victory in the men’s all-around final on Saturday.