Cuban basketball goes medal-less in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The Cuban women's basketball team lost any chance of winning a medal in the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games (JCC) in San Salvador after losing 67-73 to Puerto Rico in the game for the third place.



M. Hollingshed and J. Benítez were the Puerto Rican team’s top scorers with 16 points each, whereas Yamara Amargo and Bexi Claro notched up 14 points each for Cuba.



On Tuesday, in a nail-biting semifinal game, Cuba lost 65-66 to the Dominican Republic, a result that prevented the Island from at least matching its performance in the 2018 Games held in Barranquilla, where they finished second.