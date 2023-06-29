Cuba 3, Suriname 0 in San Salvador's volleyball opener









HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team debuted with a 3-0 win over Suriname in the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



As expected, Team Cuba outmatched its rival in attack (28 points vs. Suriname’s 22), blocking (11-6), service (5-0) and unforced (23-31).



Cuban head coach started without most of the team’s star players, some of whom—such as Jesús Herrera and Miguel Ángel López—apparently need a break after two busy weeks in the Nations League, while Yonder García is on the disabled list.



Renowned figures like Roberlandy Simón, Liván Osoria and Roami Alonso were not included in the original roster for either the VNL or these Games, as they are recovering from injuries.