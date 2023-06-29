Cuban woman boxer’s whim earns her a silver medal in San Salvador





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jun 28 (ACN) When her friends goaded her into boxing practice seven months ago, Legnis Calá (57 kg) never thought she would be in the finals of a Central American and Caribbean event. And yet, she made history in the 24th edition of the Games in El Salvador by becoming the first Cuban to fight for a medal since women’s boxing got the go-ahead in the Island in December 2022.



Legnis, third in the 5th ALBA Games held in Venezuela a few months ago, said to be proud of what she called ‘a well-deserved achievement of the 12 Cuban women who practice boxing’.



“We trained very hard, so I should have been more aggressive with [Puerto Rico’s two-time regional champion Ashleyann] Lozada in the match for the gold medal, but we will gradually gain in confidence and experience,” she stressed. “Now I will get ready for the more demanding Pan American Games”.



In addition to Calá’s silver medal, Cuban women boxers Arianne Imbert (66 kg) and Yakelín Stornell (75 kg) finished third in these regional games.