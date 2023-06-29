All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cubans with Silver and Bronze in Pentathlon at Regional Games



Havana, June 28 (ACN) Cuban athletes got silver and bronze at Pentathlon relays both in the men and women’s categories in the Dominican Republic sub-venue of the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games.

Cubans Lester Ders and Marcos Rojas got the silver after accumulating 1 thousand 395 points in a competition led by a Mexican team.

In the women’s category, Diana Leyva and Delmis Perez got the bronze after the Mexicans, who got the title with 1 thousand 284 points.

Modern Pentathlon includes five tests: swimming, fencing, pistol, athletics and horse riding.

