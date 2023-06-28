Cuban beach volleyball pair was third in San Salvador





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The Cuban pair of Noslen Díaz-Jorge Luis Alayo notched up a 2-0 victory over the Puerto Ricans Kevin Rodríguez and Josué Rivera and won the bronze medal in the beach volleyball tournament of the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



The Cubans could not make it to the finals on Monday after losing 1-3 to the Mexicans Juan Virgen and Miguel Sanabria.



In the women's competition, Cuba's Amanda Armenteros and Yenifer Rivera lost 0-2 the match for the third place to the Mexican favorites Abril Flores and Arenas Gutierrez.



In the 2018 Games held in Barranquilla, the Cuban men's and women's pairs finished first.