Cuban shooting sports with another gold medal in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuba won today another gold medal in the sport shooting of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, through the men's 10-meter air pistol team (m).



The Cuban shooters scored 1,705 points, ahead of the Mexicans (1,685) and the Guatemalans (1,667) competing under the flag of Centro Caribe Sport (CCS).



Representing Cuba, Jorge Grau, Alejandro Delgado and Guillermo Pias won the title, according to the program of the regional event.



Two days ago, the Caribbean island reached its first gold medal in that sport, in the three-position air rifle at 50 m, thanks to the women's team.



Dianelys Perez, Lisbet Hernandez and Adianez Martinez joined forces to score 1,705 units in that event.



Behind the Cubans were the riflers from Mexico (1,698) and Guatemala (1,695), who, like all the athletes from their nation, participate for CCS.



Also on Sunday, Perez won the silver medal in the individual modality of that same gun.



In Barranquilla 2018 (Colombia), Mexico commanded the shooting sport with 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze awards, followed by Cuba (12-10-5) and Guatemala (7-6-11), in the leading trio.





