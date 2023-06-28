Golden-silver day for Cuba in rowing in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuba registered today a golden-silver day in the second of finals A of the rowing tournament of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, held at the Ilopango Lake in the capital of El Salvador.



From the headquarters of the aquatic track, Angel Luis Garcia, president and national commissioner, offered details of the regattas held Tuesday, with protagonism for the crews of four pair (4x) female open weight, the men's double coxless (2-) and the women's open double pair, in that order.



The way to the top of the podium was opened by the quartet of Yariulvis Cobas, Milena Venegas, Ana Laura Jimenez and Natalie Morales, who covered the 2,000 meters of the aquatic track in 6:34.77 minutes.



Then came the crown of Reidy Cardona and Carlos Ajete (6:28.19), followed by the boats of Mexico (6:34.85) and Venezuela (6:54.52), respectively.



In the closing, Venegas and Cobas could not keep the golden pace and finished in silver, with a time of 3:53.26 minutes, behind the Mexicans Devanih Plata (3:52.23) and ahead of the Guatemalans Yulisa Lopez and Lesili Gonzalez (7:13.37), who compete under the flag of Centro Caribe Sports.



On Monday, Cuban rowers won three silver medals with Ana Laura Jimenez, in the women's lightweight single (1x), Yariulvis Cobas and Natalie Barbara Morales, in the coxless double (2-) and Leduar Suarez, in the men's open weight 1x.

Thus, Cuba has so far won three gold and four silver medals, which should increase tomorrow.





On Wednesday, the last day of the Central Caribbean rowing, Cuba will be in the finals A of the men's open 4x -Cardona, Ajete, Suárez and Paz-, the women's open 1x -Venegas- and the mixed 4x -Cardona, Barnet, Cobas and Morales-.