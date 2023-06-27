Cuba to debut today against Guatemala at 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The Cuban national soccer team will make its debut today against Guatemala in the U.S. Gold Cup, in Group D, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Miami.



Group D also includes Guadeloupe and Canada, who will also make their debut today at BMO Field.



The Cuban team coached by Pablo Elier Sanchez has just played two friendly matches on FIFA dates, both as visitors and always with negative results.



In the first, they lost 3-0 to Chile and then lost 2-0 to Uruguay, with a similar tactical approach based on a 5-4-1 system.



The schedule of the so-called Lions of the Caribbean reflects matches against Guadeloupe (July 30) and Canada (July 4).



This 2023 U.S. Gold Cup has 16 teams divided into four groups. The top two in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.