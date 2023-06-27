Cuban women lose their undefeated in handball at San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The Cuban women's handball team lost its undefeated record at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, to be held in that city until July 8, although they had already secured their advance to the semifinals.



At the Multi Gimnasio Don Bosco, the Cuban team lost to its similar Puerto Rican team with a score of 28-35, which with this result led group B with three victories without defeats.



Both teams were 2-0 and with the ticket to the medal discussion, so only the top of the group was at stake.



The winners had an effectiveness of 62 % in shots on goal, with 35 goals in 57 attempts; while on the other side they did it for 50 % (28/56).



For the Cuban team, Maria Veranes once again stood out with seven goals, followed by Gleinis Reyes (6).



In Barranquilla 2018, the Cuban team won the bronze medals in a competition in which the Dominicans won the title and the Puerto Ricans were silver medalists.