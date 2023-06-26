Cubans win second game in women's basketball at San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The Cuban women's basketball team won again in its second outing at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, where they beat the locals with a final score of 72-63.



On Sunday, at the National Gymnasium, the Cuban team stopped the push of the home team, who, supported by their fans, put the visitors in trouble at times.



The Cuban representatives dominated the first half by only one point of difference (34-33), and after the break the third period was tied at 17 points.



Thus, they reached the last quarter with a score of 51-50 in favor of the Caribbean nation, which in the decisive part of the game came out on top 21-13 to secure the victory.



For the winners, Naomi Vargas, with 20 goals, and Bexy Claro (17), who led the team in scoring, stood out for their offensive contribution.



On Saturday, in their debut, the Cuban team "overwhelmed" the Costa Ricans 80-49, and today, Monday, they will face the Puerto Ricans in a match that will decide the leadership of section B.



According to the schedule of the regional event, the semifinals will take place tomorrow 27th and the bronze and gold medals will be disputed the following day.



In the history of these competitions, in women's basketball, Cuba leads with an ample harvest of 10 gold medals and five silver medals, followed by Mexico (6-5-4) and Puerto Rico (1-5-3).