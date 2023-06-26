All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
26
June Monday

Memorable performance by Cuban swimmers in regional Games



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Elisbet Gámez and Andrea Becali had both specialists and fans jump with delight when they finished first and third, respectively, in the 200 m freestyle event of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

Gámez, who once again proved she’s the best Cuban swimmer in the last decade, clocked 1:59.52 min, whereas Becali—who had also qualified for and finished seventh in the 100 m backstroke final—registered 2:00.70.

Maria Mata, from Mexico, won the silver medal with 1:59.98, according to the official record.

