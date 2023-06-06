Cuba to attend Central American and Caribbean Games with 511 athletes





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuba will attend with 511 athletes to the Central American and Caribbean Games to be held in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23 to July 8.



Oscar Arturo Nuevo Reyes, technical-methodological director of High Performance of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, confirmed today to the press that out of the 523 athletes qualified for the Games, the number was reduced taking into account the exclusion of women's water polo from the competition program and a rowing event, which is in the process of being eliminated.



Cuban representatives to this event will participate in 34 sports, while a little more than a hundred athletes will repeat from the Barranquilla 2018 version, he added.



In San Salvador, podiums will be disputed in 459 events, nine more than in the edition of five years ago in the Colombian city.



Nuevo Reyes pointed out that boxing, judo and wrestling are the three sports, out of the six combat sports, that can be at the top of the medal table and ratified the intention of winning titles in handball for both sexes, men's water polo, men's volleyball and field field hockey for women and men.



These Central Caribbean Games are expected to be highly competitive, especially due to the firm steps taken by Mexico and Colombia, main contenders for the top positions in the medal standings by countries.