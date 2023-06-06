Cuba vs. Canada today in 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team will face today the host Canada in the first week of the Volleyball Nations League, based in Ottawa, where the teams from the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil will also compete.



Previously, the Cubans had a brief stay in Argentina, where they played two preparation matches with the local team, and Cuban technical director Nicolas Vives took advantage of the matches to put all his players on the court, winning the first one 3-0 (25-23, 25-20 and 25-22) and losing the second one 0-3 (20-25, 23-25 and 19-25).



Vives announced the selected players to open Tuesday's match against the Canadians, with attackers Osniel Mergarejo (captain) and Miguel Angel Lopez, opposite Jesus Herrera, middle blockers Javier Concepcion and Jose Masso, passer Liban Taboada and libero Yonder Garcia.

According to the International Volleyball Federation website www.fivb.com, after the challenge against the Cubans, they will play against the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil.



Cuba will continue its action in the League of Nations in Orleans, France, with the teams of Japan, Slovenia, the host and Bulgaria, while in the third week they will have as rivals the United States, Serbia, Germany and Iran, based in the U.S. city of Anaheim.



The best eight teams will be in the final, from July 19 to 23 in Gdansk, Poland, a stage to which the Caribbean island will advance if it finishes among the top seven teams or is eighth, but if the Poles are among the top eight, they will play in a single-game playoff format.