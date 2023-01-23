Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban team, champion of the 1st Elite League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated today the team of Agricultores, champions of the 1st Elite League of Cuban Baseball.



On Twitter, the president sent a hug to manager Carlos Marti, whom he praised as a beloved and respected person in baseball.



Diaz-Canel learned of the news on his way to Argentina, where he began an official visit on Sunday to participate at the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States ("CELAC") on Tuesday.



Agricultores defeated the Portuarios team in the final with a score of 7x6, at the Martires de Barbados stadium, in the province of Granma.



The Cuban team also guaranteed its ticket to the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series, joining WildCats KJ74 of Curacao, Federales de Chiriqui of Panama and Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic.



The champions of the Venezuelan, Puerto Rican, Mexican and Colombian leagues have yet to be determined.