Cuba finishes second in NORCECA Women’s Challenger





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuba beat Costa Rica 3-0 to finish 2nd in the NORCECA Women's Challenger Final Four held in Nogales, Sonora (Mexico) and won by the host country with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico.



Against Costa Rica, the best player was team captain Thainalien Castillo Leyva with 11 points, eight points in attack, one in blocking and two in service.



"We changed some players because we knew that Costa Rica has a lower level than the other teams. We are very happy to have finished with a win," Cuban head coach Joel Olazábal said after the game. “We did not come to get a place in the Challenger but to prepare the team for the Central American Games".



Mexico won the ticket to the world qualifiers for the 2023 Women's Nations League, the most important event of the International Volleyball Federation.