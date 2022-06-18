Cuba and Gabon Sign Cooperation Accord in Sports





Havana, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuba and Gabon sport authorities signed a cooperation accord on Friday, in Havana.



The document was penned by the president of the Cuban Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute Osvaldo Vento and by Gabon’s Minister of Sports, Youths and Associative Live, Frank Nguema, according to Cubadebate webpage.



The accord aims at reinforcing the capacities of Gabonese athletes and the technical experts and also allow bilateral exchange. This cooperation agreement looks at the 2024 and 2018 Olympic Games, said the Gabonese official.



The Cuban minister on his part said that both ministries have considered the accord, which has been updated in tune with the compromises and challenges of the two countries and looking forward to the year 2032.



He added that the bilateral agenda include sport exchange thinking of preparation for Cuban athletes, training of the personnel by prioritizing high-performance athletes and also bearing in mind its impact on local sports, mass participation of all the youths.



Frank Nguema arrived in Havana on Tuesday and he has met an intense working agenda which included visits to sports research centers, the antidoping lab and sports schools.



This visit has allowed me to understand the working method and organization of the Cuban sports movement and how to take this knowledge to my country, because Cuba is world power in sports, said the Gabonese official.