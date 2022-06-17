Cuban basketball league finals kick off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The playoffs of the Cuban Superior Basketball League (LSB), in both genders, will begin today in a five-game series to win three games.



Among the women, the discussion of the title will start at the Rafael Castiello arena, where the locals from Guantanamo (easternmost province) will host the team from Santiago de Cuba (eastern region), and leader of the qualifying phase.



In the men's game, Ciego de Avila(center), owners of nine LSB titles, return to a final in search of their 10th crown, after beating Santiago de Cuba 3-1.



Their opponent will be the team from Sancti Spiritus (center), which is reaching this decisive stage for the first time, so they have already made history and will host the first two games of this challenge.