Beach duo (m) seeks place among top 16 at world championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) Cuban beach volleyball players Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will seek today to join the top-16 list of the World Beach Volleyball Championships, held in Rome, Italy.



Diaz and Alayo will have a strong rival in the Italians Paolo Nicolai and Samuele Cottafava, silver medalists at 2016 Olympic Games.



The Cubans, who are in their first world competition, finished 2nd in Pool J with two wins and one loss, tied with the Germans Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wicklers.



As to the women, the Cubans Leila Martinez and Ledianny Echeverria failed to reach the 32-pair round after losing 1-2 to Switzerland and finished third in Pool H with an overall result of one win and two losses.



The Beach Volleyball World Championships Rome 2022 gathered 48 pairs of each gender in 12 pools.