Cuban beach volleyball for second win today in World Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The Cuban men's beach volleyball pair Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will seek its second win today in the Beach Volleyball World Championships 2022 held in Rome, Italy.

Diaz and Alayo, who will be opposite the Uruguayans Hans Hannibal and Marco Cairu today, beat Germany 2-1 on Sunday after losing their first game 0-2 to Australia.

Meanwhile, Cuban women's pair Leila Martinez and Ledianny Echeverria suffered their second setback Sunday, this time with a 0-2 against Australia. In their debut, Martinez and Echeverria lost 0-2 to the U.S. Today, they will face Egypt.

