Volleyball: Cuba beat Puerto Rico in Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Cuba defeated Puerto Rico on the second day of the 6th Women’s U21 Pan American Cup in La Paz, Baja California, Mexico, where 10 teams are fighting for two tickets to the 2023 World Cup.

Cuba debuted in Pool A with this 3-1 victory in which Lisania Grafort (24) and Claudia Tarin (15) were the team’s top scorers.

Now the Cubans will deal with the Dominican Republic in the last date of the qualifiers. The quarterfinal, semifinal and final games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Pool B is made up of Mexico, Honduras and Chile, whereas Pool C features Argentina, Canada, Costa Rica and the United States.