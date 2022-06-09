Cuban Almanza at the Rome Diamond League today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban runner Rose Mary Almanza will compete today in the 800 m event of the fifth stop of the Diamond League of athletics in Rome, Italy.

Almanza, who won three gold medals in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla and finished second in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, will try to improve her most recent result—1:58.60 m in March—and try to beat the two-minute mark again, even if her performance so far this month have been below par.

On June 2, in Montreuil, France, she was second to last with a time of 2:05.86 m, and four days later she finished sixth at the FBK Games in the Netherlands with 2:03.43 m, so she will try to improve her marks in Rome to gain confidence for future competitions, including the World Championships of next month in Eugene, United States.