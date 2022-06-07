Cuban Basketball League kicks off today its play offs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The play-offs of the Superior Basketball League (LSB) begin today with two games in the women's division and the same number in the men's category, in a series of five games to be won by three.



Among the women, the leaders from Santiago de Cuba(eastern region)will face the leaders from Ciego de Avila(center), and the reigning champions from Havana will play against the Guantanamo women(easternmost province), at the headquarters of the third and fourth place finishers in the qualifying phase.



The men from Ciego de Avila, owners of nine titles in the LSB and at the top of the standings, will play against Santiago de Cuba, while Sancti Spiritus(center) will face the ones from the capital.