Cuba wins undefeated Challenger Final Four volleyball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, June 6 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team won the gold medal at the Challenger Final Four on Sunday, a tournament where they also won a ticket to the 2023 Nations League world qualifying tournament.



The Cubans, who did not lose any set, defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-18, 25-16 and 25-21) on Sunday to complete their perfect performance, according to www.norceca.net.



On Friday and Saturday, Nicolas Vives' players defeated the Dominican Republic and Mexico 3-0, in that order.



In the match against the Puerto Ricans, the top scorer of the match was Marlon Yant, who had 12 points, followed by his teammates, Michael "El Ruso" Sanchez and Raomy Alonso, both with 11.



Miguel David Gutierrez (3) and Julio Cesar Cardenas (3) also scored points for Cuba.



The statistics of the match reflect Cuba's superiority in attack, with 47 points to 25, blocking (7-6) and service (10-1), while Mexico took better advantage of the errors committed to score points for the opponents (14-23).



On the other hand, the Dominicans, with two wins and one loss, took second place, after defeating the Mexicans (1-2) 3-2 on Sunday, who finished in third place followed by the Puerto Ricans (0-3).



At the same time, Cuban Miguel David Gutierrez was the most valuable player and the most outstanding opposite hitter of the tournament, with Marlon Yant and Roamy Alonso, among the hitters and blockers, respectively, standing out in the honor roll for Cuba.