Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today at Challenger Final Four Volleyball Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will debut today against the Dominican Republic in the first day of the Challenger Final Four, which will conclude on Sunday in the province of Pinar del Rio(western Cuba).



According to the website of North, Central America and the Caribbean ( NORCECA), the Cubans will open the actions against the Dominicans in the second match on Friday, while in the first one Puerto Rico will face Mexico.



According to the schedule, the Cuba-Mexico and Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico matches will be played on Saturday, while on Sunday Cuba-Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic-Mexico will play against each other.



Cubans are the favorites of the event, and the winner will win a ticket to the 2023 world championship.



Cuban team has 14 players, with opposing attackers Michael "El Ruso" Sanchez and Marlon Yant, and corners Miguel David Gutierrez, Osniel Mergarejo, Miguel Angel Lopez, Julio Cesar Cardenas and Jose Miguel Gutierrez.



Completing the roster are center backs Roami Alonso, Javier Concepcion and Livan Osoria, passers Christian Thondike, Adrian Goide and Lyvan Taboada, and libero Jonder Garcia.



The main objective of this team is to reach the first place, to be next year in the World Challenger 2023", and other events with the aim of qualifying for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both on 2023.